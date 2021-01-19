2021 iPad Pro Design Bears Striking Resemblance to 2020 Model; LiDAR Sensor With Dual-Camera Array Present at the Back

According to the latest renders, the 2021 iPad Pro isn’t expected to look all that different from its predecessor, the 2020 iPad Pro. The last time we got a glimpse of the upcoming tablet, CAD renders revealed minor changes, which isn’t bad at all. Since there’s no competing product at this time, so it makes sense to continue with a design that looks great.

Notable Upgrades Arriving for 2021 iPad Pro Include mini-LED Screen and Improved Chipset

The new 2021 iPad Pro renders aren’t any different from how the 2020 iPad Pro looks, as mentioned above. It also looks like Apple is sticking to the same display sizes like it did last year. According to rumors, the 12.9-inch model is said to be treated to a mini-LED screen, and there’s also an 11-inch version. Unfortunately, it’s not confirmed if the 11-inch iPad Pro will get the same mini-LED panel or if Apple plans to stick with a high refresh rate, LCD ProMotion screen instead.

It looks like we'll have to wait until March of this year to find out, as that's when the 2021 iPad Pro line is expected. One thing we know for certain is that if Apple intends on releasing an 11-inch version, it will sport the same internals as its bigger brother. This means we'll likely see an A14X Bionic present on both slates. This silicon could be Apple's first 5nm SoC for tablets, and in many ways, it could just be a re-badged version of the M1 present in the latest Mac models.









We’re also looking forward to seeing 5G support for the 2021 iPad Pro models for the first time. Just like the iPhone 12 family, Apple is expected to secure 5G modems from Qualcomm. However, it’s unclear if these modems will be the faster and more efficient Snapdragon X60 or the Snapdragon X55 found in the iPhone 12 series. It also looks like Apple won’t be changing the camera configuration on the 2021 iPad Pro lineup.

In the images, you can clearly two sensors geared towards capturing images and video, while the third is a LiDAR camera likely to be used for AR-related purposes. There’s no word on pricing for both models, but we won’t have to wait too long to find out the remaining details. You can also check out the video of the latest renders below and let us know what you think down in the comments.

News Source: Pigtou