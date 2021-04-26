2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro Will Officially Start Shipping to Customers Starting May 22, Claims Leakster

Apple has not even started taking pre-orders for its new 2021 iPad Pro family, and already, a leakster has provided release date info for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. Have a look at these details.

Smaller 11-inch iPad Pro Could Be Released on May 22

Despite being different in size and featuring completely contrasting displays, Jon Prosser claims that the release dates of both 2021 iPad Pro models will be separated by just a single day. The 12.9-inch model is rumored to start shipping to customers on May 21, while the smaller, 11-inch version apparently being released on May 22. The strange thing to note here is that Apple did not provide the shipping date for any model during the official announcements, likely due to the ongoing chip shortage, which might push shipping dates further.

A previous report alleged that Apple’s suppliers are seeing mini-LED mass production difficulties, meaning that the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be available in extremely limited supply at launch. Apple has been working with TSMC to boost 5nm chip production, though. This 5nm node is used by Apple to develop the custom M1 chip, which is not just used in the new iPad Pro models, but the redesigned 24-inch iMac and other machines.

This will undoubtedly push TSMC’s production limits, resulting in a potential supply constraint, forcing Apple to sell the new iPad Pro in scarce quantities. Pre-orders of the new tablets will start on April 30, and we will monitor how far those shipping dates have slipped, so stay tuned.

