iPad Air 4 to Feature A14 Bionic SoC, Stereo Speakers, and Possibly an ‘All-New’ Design Thanks to 11-inch Liquid Retina Display

We just reported yesterday that the iPad Air 4, which would serve as the successor to the iPad Air 3 launched in 2019, would arrive next year. Unfortunately, there was little we could talk about when it came to the hardware specifications. Thankfully, one Chinese media has provided a summary of what to expect next year, and if you read on, you’ll also agree that the upcoming tablet looks extremely promising, at least on paper.

New iPad Air 4 Slated To Arrive Next Year in March With a Rumored $649 Price Tag

Firstly, the iPad Air 4 could feature an A14 Bionic, which is the same silicon that’s expected to be found in the 2020 iPhone 12 lineup, making it one powerful slate, assuming the rumors come true. MyDrivers claims that ‘foreign media’ sources also state that the iPad Air 4 will sport an 11-inch Liquid Retina, so it’s possible Apple will utilize the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro chassis and rebrand it as the successor to the iPad Air 3.

iPad Air 4 Release Date Could Be Held Sometime in March 2021, According to a Tipster

Another change that could arrive for the tablet is USB-C charging. This implementation has been talked about before, with a recent rumor talking about Apple designing a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air 4. The addition of stereo speakers could amplify the listening experience, making it enjoyable for a lot of customers who consume media on their tablets. The rumored $649 price tag is decent too, with MyDrivers reporting that the iPad Air 4 is expected to arrive in the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations.

As for its release date, a tipster mentioned an unveiling happening in March 2021, and the latest update also talks about the same month, so both rumors are consistent with one another. However, it’s not confirmed if MyDrivers is using information from the same tipster or if it learned about this detail from elsewhere. In any case, you should continue treating this info with a pinch of salt and wait for more updates down the road.

News Source: MyDrivers