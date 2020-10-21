Here’s a List of the Best iPad Air 4 (10.9-inch) Screen Protectors You Can Buy Right Now
This is a list of the best iPad Air 4 (10.9-inch display) screen protectors that are available to buy right now. Each option offers edge to edge protection.
Protect Your iPad Air 4 Display with these Amazing Screen Protectors
The iPad Air 4 will be in the hands of lot of users in the coming days. If you are one of those buyers then you might want to consider investing in a screen protector to protect that glorious 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. In order to save you time, we have made a list of the best options that are available today. Almost all of these options are glass and will protect the front of your new iPad Air from one edge to the other.
Looking for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro accessories instead? Check out our following lists:
- Top iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Compatible Power Banks [List]
- List: Best Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- Best Lightning Cables for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Available Today
- These are the Best Screen Protectors for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- Best USB-C Fast Chargers for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
ESR Protector for iPad Air 4
This protector comes with an alignment frame, so the chances of messing up its application are absolutely slim. Once applied, you'll get an amazing touch-screen experience. We've been personally using accessories from ESR and their protectors do not disappoint, ever.
Buy ESR Protector for iPad Air 4 - $12.99
amFilm for iPad Air 4
Having a spare screen protector lying around is never a bad thing. If you ever manage to break the first one, a second will save you from a lot of trouble. This 2-pack is not only great value, but has a smooth surface for swiping and typing.
Buy amFilm for iPad Air 4 - $11.99
Spigen Tempered Glass for iPad Air 4
You want nothing but the best, and Spigen is the best option available at any time of the day. Sure, it is slightly expensive than most, but its clarity and quality remains absolutely unmatched. Pick this up if you plan on keeping your iPad Air for a long, long time.
Buy Spigen Tempered Glass for iPad Air 4 - $34.99
SPARIN Tempered Glass for iPad Air 4
This product from SPARIN comes in a 3-pack as well as an alignment frame for perfect application. For $10.98, it's hard to beat the value being offered here. SPARIN has a reputation of making great protective products so chances of going wrong here are absolutely minimal.
Buy SPARIN Tempered Glass for iPad Air 4 - $10.98
Paperfeel for iPad Air 4
Obviously, you are going to buy an Apple Pencil with your iPad Air. And if you want to get the paper-like drawing and writing experience on your tablet, then look no further than Paperfeel. It gives you a textured surface to write on and thousands of buyers swear by it as well.
Buy Paperfeel for iPad Air 4 - $13.99
Supershieldz for iPad Air 4
Looking for a 3-pack that gets the work done like a champ? Here's one option from Supershieldz. It's super cheap for just $7.99 and will protect your iPad Air 4's Retina display throughout the day.
Buy Supershieldz for iPad Air 4 - $7.99
Products mentioned in this post
USD 124.98
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter