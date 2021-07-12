iPad Mini 6 Might Launch This Fall, Will Feature Slimmer Bezels, Improved Performance, More

We have been hearing for a while that Apple is planning on redesigning its smallest iPad - the iPad mini. The new design follows the iPad Pro with slimmer bezels, a larger display, and improved performance. Now, it is being speculated by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg that the company will see fit to launch the new iPad mini 6 with slimmer bezels this fall. If you have been waiting for the redesigned sixth generation of iPad mini 6, you can check out more details on the device below.

iPad mini 6 WIth Smaller Bezels and Enhanced Performance Expected to Launch This Fall

Gurman's latest edition of the "Power On" newsletter suggests that the upcoming iPad mini 6 is a "go for this fall." It is rumored that the forthcoming iPad mini will feature an increase in screen size from 7.9-inches to 8.4-inches. The last iteration of the iPad mini was launched back in 2019 which came with support for the Apple Pencil and a faster processor. Mark Gurman coins that the upcoming upgrade of iPad mini 6 will be the "biggest redesign" seen by the 'mini' lineup.

If we go by the words of Gurman, the iPad mini 6 will feature a design similar to that of the latest iPad Air. This means that the iPad mini 6 could feature no home button, Touch ID in the Power button, and an all-screen design. Another leaker also previously stated that the iPad mini 6 will feature Touch ID in the Power button. Since both rumors have similar aspects to offer, we suspect there will be no Face ID options for the 'mini- lineup.

In terms of performance, the iPad mini 6 will feature a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port and the company's A14 Bionic chip. Since Mark Gurman states that the launch can happen this fall, it might launch alongside the iPhone 13 series and the new Apple Watch redesign, To be fair, it seems that Apple is redesigning a lot of its products. For one, the M1 iMac came with a new boxier design and it looks like Apple will make its entire product line follow the same trend.

