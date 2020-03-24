2020 MacBook Air, iPad Pro Get Discounted on Amazon Before Their Official Release

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air and 2020 iPad Pro were recently unveiled and almost immediately, they have been discounted on Amazon. That’s some speed, and considering that its an Apple product, a $50 off on the latest releases will be a dream come true for a lot of potential customers. Coming to the 2020 MacBook Air, after the discount, the notebook costs $949.99 on Amazon.

The machine is powered by a Core i3 dual-core processor, and 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage. If you want more firepower, we highly recommend getting the Core i5 version, as it features a total of four cores. Also keep in mind that the 2020 MacBook Air features the new, and significantly improved Magic Keyboard.

As for the iPad Pro, it’s the 11-inch model that costs $749.99 and the Wi-Fi-only model, instead of $799.99. It also features 128GB of internal storage. With the purchase, you get the slightly improved A12Z Bionic, providing a small upgrade over the A12X Bionic. The 2020 11-inch iPad Pro also features a LiDAR sensor, which is very helpful for AR-related applications.

If you order the tablet or the MacBook Air, Amazon is expected to ship the new products by the end of the month, and the fact that you’re getting the new releases $50 cheaper means you can utilize the savings for some key accessory down the road.

So what do you think? An immediate discount for Apple’s latest products; yay or nay? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.