2020 iPhone SE Launch Expected in Mid-April, While 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max Could Arrive in October

Previously, it was reported that Apple was determined to stick to the original iPhone release schedule despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Even though it is a super-secretive company, Apple is now reportedly allowing employees to conduct important meetings at home digitally, where they have to make do with grainy pictures of components sent from factories in China. The effects have apparently started to show, as a new report suggests at least one iPhone model, which is apparently the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max will be delayed this year.

The Less Expensive iPhone 12 Models Are Said to Arrive Much Earlier, as They Offer Fewer Cameras and a Less Premium Build

The report says that because of coronavirus-fueled problems such as travel restrictions and cargo shipment deals, the marquee 6.7-inch iPhone 12 model will be delayed slightly. Apparently, the current issues have affected the ‘Engineering Verification Test’ stage of the manufacturing process and it has been prolonged by two weeks for the 5.4-inch variant and the 6.1-inch iPhones to late April, and to mid-May for the highest-end model.

ReShade Raytraced Uncharted Drake’s Fortune PC Looks Impressive Running in RPCS3 Emulator

Thus, even though the 5.4-inch and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will likely be out by September, the 6.7-inch model will not be released until October. Given that the hold up was expected to be as long as two months previously, a month doesn’t look all too bad, especially because we have seen this happen before too.

However, it is also possible that Apple will delay the launch further, depending on how things play out. It’s not just the supply slide that the Cupertino giant is worried about apparently as the pandemic is also expected to affect demand for smartphones.

As for the upcoming 2020 iPhone SE, it is expected to arrive as early as this month. Specifically, the report claims that it will be announced towards the middle of April, which means we are almost a week away from the launch. Given that the coronavirus is wrecking economies, it’s perhaps a good idea to release a pocket-friendly device. Then again, at a time when people are scrambling to stock up on essentials, would they really want to get a new gadget?

We will find out in due course.

Here’s some more iPhone 12 and 2020 iPhone SE coverage for you.

Source: MacRumors

Products mentioned in this post iPhone 8

USD 287.09 iPhone SE

USD 136.54 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.