iPhone 12 Specs Leak Reveals Display Sizes, Codenames, and Says All Four Models Will Feature a Smaller Notch

It was previously reported that the finalization of the iPhone 12 prototyping phase had been delayed as Apple executives were unable to fly out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, there appears to be a small glimmer of hope and that the launch of the new series might happen on time. A leakster has shared some key iPhone 12 specs that fall in line with what esteemed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted earlier.

All Four iPhone 12 Models To Ship With 5G Support, With the Two Premium Versions Getting a Better Build and Improved Hardware

Not long after Jon Presser shared that Apple might launch a 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh next month, he’s back with a detailed image surrounding the iPhone 12 specs. He mentions in his tweet that the prototyping phase is about to be finalized, while also saying that the important internal specs line up very well with what Kuo predicted in 2019. While we might get to see proper CAD renders of all four iPhone 12 models, here’s a closer look at their specifications for the time being.

Firstly, it looks like all four handsets will sport a smaller notch, so customers will get more screen real estate. Also, all four of them are expected to feature Apple’s A14 Bionic, coupled with 5G support. The A14 Bionic production is said to happen on schedule, with TSMC reportedly commencing mass manufacturing of its 5nm node later this month. Also, Apple’s upcoming SoC isn’t going to be a slouch in the performance department because a previous analysis stated that the silicon might be as fast as a six-core Intel mobile processor found in the 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized! Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯 Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀 Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

As for the 5G modem, if a previous rumor is to be believed, then all iPhone 12 models will sport a standalone Snapdragon X55 baseband chip from Qualcomm. The less expensive versions of the lineup are expected to stick to the iPhone 12 name. The smallest of them may sport a 5.4-inch display, while the one after that might ship with a 6.1-inch screen. They are also reported to ship with a dual-camera setup at the back, along with a glass and aluminum chassis.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, they are rumored to feature a more premium stainless steel body, coupled with a triple rear camera setup plus a LiDAR sensor. However, according to a previous rumor, only the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max will ship with improved sensor-shift stabilization technology. It’s also possible that these two versions feature more RAM than both iPhone 12 models, resulting in a higher price tag.

Checking out these iPhone 12 specs, we’d have to say that Apple is looking to cement its position as a leader in nearly all pricing segments. Now the question remains if customers will be able to get their hands on them shortly after Apple’s September keynote later this year.

If there’s a possibility of this, we’ll update you on that in the future, so stay tuned.

