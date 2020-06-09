iPhone 12 Production Reportedly Starting From July – Unclear if All Four Models Are Included in This Phase

A new report has highlighted that Apple’s second EVT phase or ‘Engineering Validation and Testing’ phase for the iPhone 12 range will be completed by the end of June, with the production stage apparently starting from the month of July.

Assuming the report turns out to be true, Apple most likely wants to commence production as early as possible to prevent unnecessary delays in the future. Then again, the company’s supplier Broadcom believes the iPhone 12 family will be delayed this year, but it’s possible Apple is attempting to secure the month of September for its official unveiling.

Previously, Only the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Was Said to Go Into Production From July

While it’s more than possible that the iPhone 12 lineup gets unveiled in September, MacRumors reports via a paywalled report from DigiTimes that it’s unclear if one, or all four iPhone 12 models will go into production starting from July. Previously, the word on the street was that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 would go into production starting from July, because the components needed to be outsourced from elsewhere.

Then again, the lower-end iPhone 12 models could arrive earlier because the antenna-in-package design for these two models wouldn’t be as complicated as the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are said to support mmWave 5G networks. The more premium models will also house more cameras and a more expensive build, so all of these changes and factors could force Apple to delay them despite going into production much sooner.

To recap, Apple is expected to release four new iPhones later this year, with the following display sizes.

iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch screen

iPhone 12 Max with a 6.1-inch screen

iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch screen

iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch screen

The cheapest model is rumored to start from $649, with the most expensive version expected to retail for $1,099 when it officially announces. Looking at the base price, it’s cheaper than the iPhone 11 and still provides support for 5G connectivity, which is impressive. Hopefully, Apple will stick to its usual launch timeline, but with the COVID-19 pandemic going on, the schedule might change without any warning.

News Source: DigiTimes