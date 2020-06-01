6.1-inch iPhone 12 Production Will Reportedly Start in July; Much Earlier Than the Remaining Three Models

Apple has been reported to proceed with an iPhone 12 launch that will comprise up of four models. One of them is expected to be a 6.1-inch version, and according to the latest report, volume production of this model could commence from July. There are reasons provided as to why the 6.1-inch iPhone 12’s production will start earlier, and we have all the relevant information for you given below.

Production of 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Will Start Earlier as Touch Modules Need to Outsourced From Supply Chain Partners Earlier

Rumors suggest that Samsung will supply the displays for the 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max models. These devices are expected to ship with Samsung’s Y-OCTA display technology, which allows for the touch sensor to be placed directly on the OLED panel without the need for a separate touch layer. This means the panels could be supplied much faster than the touch modules belonging to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, where BOE and LG are said to be the primary suppliers.

It’s possible the touch modules provided by BOE and LG will need time for proper calibration and assembly, so Apple doesn’t want to be late when it comes to meeting shipping targets. For those that don’t know, this 6.1-inch iPhone 12 version is said to be the larger brother of the 5.4-inch model. Both versions are expected to ship with dual-rear camera setups, along with an aluminum and glass chassis instead of the more premium stainless steel one belonging to the remaining two models.

Unfortunately, those expecting this iPhone 12 model to support a 120Hz refresh rate will be sorely disappointed. According to a previous display specifications report, only the high-end iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to ship with 120Hz OLED screens, meaning if you want to experience that buttery smooth display, you’ll be required to cough up more money for it.

However, the lack of a 120Hz display does mean customers will be paying less for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12. A previous pricing rumor suggests the iPhone 12 family will start from $649, meaning the slightly bigger version might not be all that expensive, assuming the rumor holds true. Do keep in mind that this isn’t the only update that’s headed in our direction, so make sure to continue following us for the latest reports.

News Source: DigiTimes