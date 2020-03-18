Certified Refurbished 2018 MacBook Air, iPad Pro Models Now Being Sold on Apple’s Online Store at Attractive Prices

Shortly after the official launch of the 2020 MacBook Air and 2020 iPad Pro, Apple’s Certified Refurbished store has now stocked the 2018 MacBook Air and 2018 iPad Pro models. This is an excellent step from the company because it allows customers who don’t want the latest greatest from Apple to still get an excellent deal in the form of refurbished products.

Refurbished 2018 MacBook Air Can Be Had From $719, 2018 iPad Pro Can Be Yours Starting From $549

The 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1.60GHz dual-core processor and 256GB of solid state storage can be yours for $719. Given that its original price was $1,199, those are some hefty savings. There are also other variants available, but you’ll have to pay up a little more to get those.

How To Hard Reset The New 2018 iPad Pro

If you’re interested in the 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro model, the 64GB and Wi-Fi only model will set you back by $549, down from $699, while the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available from $699 for the base model. That’s $200 off its original retail price, and for those of you that aren’t exceptional at maths, that’s $899.

So what’s the idea of purchasing a certified refurbished product from Apple’s website? For one thing, there are lots of advantages, as all products listed on the refurbished storefront come with a new battery, so you’ll have a fresh device ready for use. It will also come with a new chassis, along with free delivery and returns.

Apple will also give a one-year warranty for any product. These will also ship in a brand new box, along with all the accessories and cables that were available beforehand. The same goes for the 2018 MacBook Air and 2018 iPad Pro, so if you want to avail some mouth-watery savings over last-gen products that are still very much capable even in 2020, go for these.

Here’s some more MacBook and iPad coverage if you’re interested.