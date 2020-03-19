2018 iPad Pro Models Are Discounted by up to $150 as Retailers Aim to Clear up Stock for the Newer Versions

With the 2020 iPad Pro family official, it’s not surprising that retailers have started providing immediate discounts on some 2018 iPad Pro models to make room for the newer versions. One of them is B&H, an online retailer that routinely provides discounts for Apple products. With the latest move, you can now purchase a previous-generation tablet at a much cheaper price.

However, you’ll still have to look around a bit, as not all models have been discounted. The best deal over at B&H is for the 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro in the silver finish. It comes with 64GB of internal storage and is the Wi-Fi only version. Available for $649, it’s the cheapest model currently available from the 2018 series. Still, if you feel that you need the Wi-Fi + Cellular edition, you’ll need to spend a little more.

Other Ways to Save Money on a 2018 iPad Pro Purchase?

If you want an even better deal on the 2018 iPad Pro, you can head over to Apple’s Certified Refurbished storefront, where the company is offering the 64GB Wi-Fi only model for just $549. If you’re wondering, you still get a one-year warranty from Apple, a fresh battery, new chassis, all bundled up in a brand new case with all the accessories that come with it. That sounds like a terrific deal to us, but if you still want a tablet from B&H, you can click on the link below and get started.

