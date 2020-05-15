2017 MacBook Air with 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Core i5 is Just $799 Today

Apple is offering the 2017 MacBook Air with OG design for just $799 from its Amazon store. That’s an instant saving of $200.

13-inch MacBook Air with OG Design Drops to Just $799 for a Limited Time, the Perfect School Laptop You Can Buy

A lot of people still swear by how good the original MacBook Air is even after the new one came along. Sure, the new one packs a lot of great features and whatnot, but sometimes the average user wants nothing more than a vanilla laptop. That’s where the 2017 MacBook Air with 13-inch display totally shines and right now you can own one for a low price of $799.

The model on sale features a powerful Core i5 CPU that is efficient enough to give you a day’s worth of battery life. This makes the notebook ideal for places like a school or college. Then you get 128GB of storage which is SSD based, meaning it’s super fast. You also get 8GB of RAM, Intel HD Graphics 6000, two USB 3 ports, one Thunderbolt 2 port and an SDXC port. Needless to say that the MacBook Air does not agree with buying dongles.

This is obviously a limited time deal and will return to its original price without any prior warning. If you are looking for a cheap Mac to get some work done then this is the deal for you. There are no discount codes or coupons you need to worry about either. Just add the notebook to your cart and checkout as you normally would.

Buy Apple 13" MacBook Air Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM (2017 Model 128GB) - Was $999, now just $799

While you are here, be sure to check out more deals: