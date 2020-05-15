Fully Unlocked 64GB iPhone X Can Be Yours for Just $468 Today

A fresh stock of renewed iPhone X smartphone just popped up, and you can grab yours for just $468 today in Space Gray.

Fully Unlocked 64GB iPhone X Available for Just $468, Renewed

The Apple iPhone X smartphone is dear to us for a lot of reasons. It is the first phone from the Cupertino company that ditches the Home button in favor of Face ID and goes all-out when it comes to the display design. Back then, this thing dropped for $999, which is not cheap at all. And right now it can be yours for just $468, making it the ideal time to upgrade to something modern.

First and foremost, this phone is completely unlocked and can be used on any carrier of your liking, complete with 4G LTE support. Secondly, this is a renewed device and ships with at least 80% battery health. It also ships with an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger. You do not get a pair of headphones with this smartphone.

The iPhone X features Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, the very same from the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. This means the phone will remain zippy no matter what you throw at it, whether it’s apps, games, videos, etc. Then there are the awesome set of cameras on the front and back. These cameras allow you to take portrait photos and even adjust depth of field. For $468 you even get wireless charging and a waterproof design.

If you are interested in picking up the iPhone X in renewed capacity for yourself then make sure you head over to the link below immediately. Renewed device tend to sell out very fast only to return later at a very different price point.

Buy Apple iPhone X, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $468

