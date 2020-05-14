Amazon’s renewed section brings us an amazing deal on the iPhone XS with 64GB of storage in wonderful Space Gray.

Fully Unlocked iPhone XS with 64GB Storage, Face ID, 4G LTE, Currently Selling for Just $488 Renewed

Roaming around the renewed section of Amazon reveals a ton of gems on a daily basis. For example, today we unearthed a wonderful deal on the iPhone XR, costing just $458. Add a little bit of money on top and you can actually have yourself an iPhone XS for a steal price of $488. This is the same phone which was sold as an upper-tier model alongside the iPhone XR.

The deal is currently available on the 5.8-inch model with 64GB of storage and Space Gray color option. The phone features the A12 Bionic chip, the same one that powers the iPad Air 3 and iPad mini 5. What this means is pretty simple - this phone is unbelievably fast even compared to many flagships available in 2020.

On the front of the device there’s a glorious OLED display that goes from one edge to the other. That very same display can display content in Dolby Vision and HDR10. At the very top there’s the notch which houses a Face ID sensor and the True Depth camera system, enabling you to snap portrait photos using the front facing camera. Around the back there is a dual-lens camera sensor - wide and telephoto. The glass back means you get wireless charging capabilities and a premium design with stainless steel sides.

There is a lot to love about this phone and it can be all yours for a low price of just $488. And remember, this price is limited to the current stock. As soon as it sells out, the price may go up or might not change at all.

Buy Apple iPhone XS, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $488

