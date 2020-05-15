Flash Sale Drops 10.2-inch iPad 7 Price to Just $249, Grab it Before it’s Gone!
Our favorite iPad of all time, the seventh-generation iPad, just dropped to a crazy low price of just $249, down from its original $329.
Temporary Sale Brings the iPad 7 Price Down to Just $249, Stock Rapidly Fluctuating!
The deal is available on the base 32GB model with Wi-Fi. This is a brand new product, and at the time of writing, the price drop is applicable on the Space Gray and Silver versions of the tablet. It is highly recommended that you place your orders in before the price returns to normal levels.
Here are the full specs of the iPad 7:
10.2-Inch Retina Display
A10 Fusion chip
Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD Front camera
Stereo speakers
802.11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
Up to 10 hours of battery life
Lightning Connector for charging and accessories
Support for smart keyboard and Apple Pencil
The iPad 7 includes support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and includes a Smart Connector that allows you to hook up the tablet with a whole host of accessories including Apple’s very own Smart Keyboard. What this essentially means is that you can use this tablet as a full-blown computer if you like.
Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Was $329, now just $249
