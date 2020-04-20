If weight is at the top of your list then you will be surprised to learn that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard is heavier than the 2020 MacBook Air.

Compared to a notebook, the iPad is a very, very portable machine. But once you start adding stuff to the iPad, then things might not be as portable as you hope them to be. For instance, it was just recently discovered by a MacRumors reader that a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard accessory is a pretty heavy combo, quite literally.

The combined weight of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard is 1,351 grams. To put things into perspective, the MacBook Air weighs just 1,290 grams. A MacBook Pro, on the other hand, starts at just 1,370 grams. If weight and portability is an extreme concern for you, then you may use this data to make a buying decision.

For the sake of information only, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro weighs 641 grams, while the Magic Keyboard comes in at 710 grams. Yes, the keyboard is actually heavier than the iPad Pro. It’s understandable why the keyboard is so weighted, in order to provide balance to the iPad Pro while it is floating in the air while you type away at the keyboard underneath. A lighter footprint would allow the user to knock the iPad Pro in all directions without much effort.

Since we are talking interesting tidbits, then here’s another one: the Magic Keyboard is actually more expensive than the base model iPad 7. But compared to an iPad mini, it’s $50 cheaper. But is the accessory worth the money? Initial reviews suggest otherwise.

The Magic Keyboard went on sale last week and you can place your pre-order right away.

If, weight and portability is a very big concern for you, then you can invest in the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro and the Magic Keyboard accessory. Not only you get the same features at a lower price point, but you get no comprises in terms of anything.

