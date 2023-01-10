Apple’s Upcoming 15-Inch MacBook Air May Feature M2 Pro SoC Due to Better Cooling, But Design To Remain Unchanged From M2 Version

A bigger 15.5-inch MacBook Air is said to launch later this year, and while it may feature the same design as the M2 MacBook Air, it may sport better hardware thanks to its superior cooling solution. At the bare minimum, Apple might outfit it with an M2, but there is also the possibility that the portable Mac features the significantly more powerful M2 Pro.

Mass production of larger MacBook Air may kick off in the first quarter, suggesting it will not feature Apple’s M3 SoC

A series of predictions were published by LeaksApplePro on HowToiSolve, stating that the 15-inch MacBook Air will bear the same chassis design as the smaller version. However, since its increased size means that it will be able to dissipate heat more effectively, its top-tier version may get treated to the M2 Pro. Unfortunately, the CPU and GPU core count was not mentioned, but we can assume it will perform better than the M1 Pro.

The speakers are also said to receive an upgrade, but their sound quality will probably not be as good as the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. LeaksApplePro stated that he could not confirm which ports are coming to the 15-inch MacBook Air but does mention that MagSafe and USB-C will be included. Our guess is that Apple will maintain the same I/O on both class of machines.

Its mass production is said to kick off in the first quarter of 2023. This means that Apple may announce it a few months from now, which also makes sense why this bigger MacBook Air will probably not feature the M3 SoC since the latter is rumored to be introduced in the second half of this year. Exact pricing was also a subject that was talked about in detail, but Apple may target the $1,499.99 bracket.

If the bigger size brings a multitude of benefits for the MacBook Air, such as not thermal throttling when running a sustained load, this product could be a major success for Apple. Of course, we always recommend that our readers treat unconfirmed information with a pinch of salt, but we will be back with more updates.

News Source: HowToiSolve