ZOTAC ZBOX Fanless Mini PC With Intel Tiger Lake Spotted In The Wild

Folks over at Fanless Tech have spotted a new ZBOX barebones Mini PC system. The new ZBox Mini PC offers an 11th generation Intel Core, utilizing Intel's SuperFin 10nm technology in three flavors—the i3-1115G4 (model CI625 nano), i5-1135G7 (model CI645 nano), and i7-1165G7 (model CI665 nano).

An award-winning honeycomb design complete with an entirely fanless operation, the ZBOX C Series nano packs more powerful and more capable hardware with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. The ZBOX CI625 nano pushes performance beyond the compact body with support for fast 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, M.2 PCIe x4 SSD, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.1 supporting up to 10Gbps super-speed data transfers, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 1.4 for up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz. Its diminutive size allows nimble placement in space limited environments, making it an ideal home theater PC, digital signage, home office, office work space, and more — ZOTAC

Each model also rocks a completely fanless operation with a honeycomb design. It's design allows the system to run with a high level of silence while maintaining cool temperatures with it's 270 degrees of efficient breathability.

The 28 watt ZBOX CI625 nano supports 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, Thunderbolt 4, M.2 PCIex4 SSD, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 pushing up to 4K 60Hz resolution and USB 3.1 with transfer speeds as high as ten gigabytes per second. It also allows for dual LAN options. This barebone system is Microsoft Windows 11 ready, and is perfect for any situation due to its minute design, whether it be for display signages for advertisements or business operations, any home theater situation, office spaces, and much, much more.

Other features of the ZOTAC ZBOX include

FEATURES

• Passive cooling

• Intel Clear Video HD technology

• Intel Quick Sync Video technology

• Native 4K output (H.265, H.264 decode)

• Microsoft DirectX 12 compatible

• WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5

• HDCP compliant HARD DRIVE & MEMORY

• 2 x DDR4-3200/2666 SODIMM slot (up to 64GB)

• 2.5-inch SATA 6.0 Gbps HDD/SSD slot

• M.2 2230/2242 PCIe x4 SSD slot DISPLAY OUTPUTS

• HDMI 2.0 (up to 3840x2160 @ 60Hz)

• DisplayPort 1.4 (up to 4096x2160 @ 60Hz) FRONT PORTS

• Power Button

• 3-in-1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC)

• 1 x USB 3.1

• 1 x Thunderbolt 4

• WiFi LED, Hard drive LED, Power LED REAR PORTS

• Wi-Fi antenna connector

• 3 x USB 3.1

• 1 x USB 2.0

• 2 x 10/100/1000 Ethernet

• Power connector

The current i7 ZBOX model has a current retail price of $730, as seen on Amazon .

Source: ZOTAC