Booming Chinese Esports Hotel Business Now Adopting NVIDIA’s Fastest GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs

In Asia, and more specifically in China, the growing Esports hotel business has started to adopt NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

Internet cafes are commonplace in coffee shops, hotels, and even their standalone spots. In the last decade, we have seen an uprising of online gaming centers, allowing users to pay for a set period and play on PC systems with superfast speeds and superior graphics than they may receive at home. The concept of Esports hotels is starting to spread throughout some regions, with China witnessing an estimated boom of 20,000 hotels in 2023.

One reason why these businesses (esports cafes and esports hotels) have been so lucrative is because of the adoption of brand-new technologies. In Ma'anshan, Anhui, an Esports hotel has adopted NVIDIA's brand new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards to make sure that their customers experience the best gaming performance in the time they spend playing games at the recreational spot.

One hotel owner in Ma'anshan, Anhui, wants to ensure that his occupants enjoy their stay and receive the ultimate gaming experience. The hotel is the most extensive gaming configuration in the area (this writer was able to locate two hotels with a significant focus on esports), housing over thirty systems using ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards (only 29 are pictured below).

I also like playingn games very much. I understand the gold content of RTX 4090, and I want to share it with every player who loves games in our [hotel]. Although the environment has not been very good in the past year, we always firmly believe that the e-sports hotel industry is still in a period of rapid development, and it is worth our investment and layout in advance. We also believe that after our high-end computer experience, we can't go back to where they played before. — Esports hotel owner (Machine Translated)

Looking at several booking websites, a typical stay can be as much as $29 a night. However, they do not mention the rate to use the various esports systems in select rooms. Below is an image of one room accommodating a few PC systems for esports.

Hotels such as this are increasing in popularity, especially with some of the occupants under 21. In China, the targeted age range for esports gamers is usually between fourteen and eighteen. Additionally, some hotels that offer similar PC systems but are used for business do not allow children. Furthermore, gaming has become a very expensive hobby and with cards such as RTX 4090 priced around $2000 US, these hotels allow gamers to try out and experience what's in store for them first hand.

Due to the enormous popularity of gaming each year, more and more hotels are welcoming gamers to stay and play on systems, such as the ones above, that utilize GPUs that are currently the fastest globally.

