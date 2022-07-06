Menu
Zotac ZBOX Magnus EN-Series Mini PCs Rock Up To Intel Core i7-11800H 8 Core CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs, Starting at $1500 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 6, 2022
Earlier this year, Zotac announced its ZBOX Magnus EN-Series Mini PCs which will come equipped with NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. The company has now officially started taking the pre-orders of its ZBOX Mini PCs in markets such as Japan for a starting price of $1500 US.

Launching on the 12th of July, the Zotac ZBOX Magnus EN-Series Mini PCs are equipped with Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPUs and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 GPUs.

The Mini PCs come in three variants, their top model, the 'ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN173080C' is equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU & NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, this is followed by 'ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN173070C' which comes equipped with the same CPU but changes the GPU to the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile & finally, we have the entry-level 'ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN153060C' which comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-11400H CPU and a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The RTX 3080 is rated at 150W while the RTX 3070 is rated at 125W. There are no TGP details regarding the RTX 3060 featured inside the entry-level system. Furthermore, these are mobile variants so don't expect the same performance as desktop parts since these feature cut-down GPUs, lower clocks, and conservative clock speeds but at the same time, this kind of performance within a small form factor package like the Zotac Zbox is superb for gaming needs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
GPU SKUGA107GA107GA106GA104GA104GA104GA103
SMs16203040464858
CUDA Cores2048256038405120588861447424
Base Clock1057 MHz1035 MHz1283 MHz1290 MHz1035 MHz1245 MHz1125 MHz
Boost Clock1740 MHz1695 MHz1703 MHz1620 MHz1485 MHz1710 MHz1590 MHz
Memory Clock12 Gbps12 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Size4 GB4 GB6 GB8 GB8 GB8/16 GB16 GB
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth192 GB/s192 GB/s336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s512 GB/s
TGP35-95W35-95W60-115W80-125W80 - 125W80-150W+175W
ConfigurationsMax-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P		Max-Q
Max-P
LaunchQ2 2021Q2 2021Q1 2021Q1 2021Q1 2022Q1 2021Q1 2022

Zotac is still relying on 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs for its ZBOX Mini PC whereas the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs are widely available and offer much better performance. It is likely that these products weren't designed with Alder Lake in mind and a future variant can include the new chips.

zbox-en173080c-windows-image01_0
zbox-en173080c-windows-image02_0
zbox-en173080c-windows-image03_0
zbox-en173080c-windows-image04
zbox-en173080c-windows-image05_0
zbox-en173080c-windows-image06
zbox-en173080c-windows-image07
2 of 9

With that said, all three variants are equipped with 16 GB of DDR4 SODIMM memory (upgradable to 64 GB), and a 512 GB NVMe SSD (Gen 3.0 M.2). I/O includes dual LAN ports (2.5G + 1G), WiFi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth 5.0, five USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a single Thunderbolt 4 port, a Microphone, and headphone jacks, an SD card reader, two DP 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 display outputs.

The enclosure measures 210mm x 203mm x 62.2mm or just 2.85 Liters. It features an active fan cooling solution and has vents on the top to vent hot air out of the chassis. There's space for a 2.5-inch SSD too. The Zotac ZBOX Magnus EN-Series Mini PCs come with a 330W / 19.5V AC adapter and come with Windows 11 Pro (64-bit installed).

According to GDM, the RTX 3080 variant is priced at 322,300 yen or $2380 US (Including Tax), the RTX 3070 variant is priced at 246,400 yen or $1819 US (Including Tax) and the RTX 3060 variant is priced at 222,200 yen or $1640 US (Including Tax). The US pricing will be lower considering there's no Tax applied so a starting price of $1500 US for the RTX 3060 variant is expected.

