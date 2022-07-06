Zotac ZBOX Magnus EN-Series Mini PCs Rock Up To Intel Core i7-11800H 8 Core CPU & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs, Starting at $1500 US

Earlier this year, Zotac announced its ZBOX Magnus EN-Series Mini PCs which will come equipped with NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. The company has now officially started taking the pre-orders of its ZBOX Mini PCs in markets such as Japan for a starting price of $1500 US.

Zotac's ZBOX Magnus EN-Series Mini PCs Rock NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 GPUs For A Starting Price of $1500 US

Launching on the 12th of July, the Zotac ZBOX Magnus EN-Series Mini PCs are equipped with Intel's Tiger Lake-H CPUs and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 GPUs.

The Mini PCs come in three variants, their top model, the 'ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN173080C' is equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU & NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, this is followed by 'ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN173070C' which comes equipped with the same CPU but changes the GPU to the GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile & finally, we have the entry-level 'ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN153060C' which comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-11400H CPU and a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The RTX 3080 is rated at 150W while the RTX 3070 is rated at 125W. There are no TGP details regarding the RTX 3060 featured inside the entry-level system. Furthermore, these are mobile variants so don't expect the same performance as desktop parts since these feature cut-down GPUs, lower clocks, and conservative clock speeds but at the same time, this kind of performance within a small form factor package like the Zotac Zbox is superb for gaming needs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA107 GA107 GA106 GA104 GA104 GA104 GA103 SMs 16 20 30 40 46 48 58 CUDA Cores 2048 2560 3840 5120 5888 6144 7424 Base Clock 1057 MHz 1035 MHz 1283 MHz 1290 MHz 1035 MHz 1245 MHz 1125 MHz Boost Clock 1740 MHz 1695 MHz 1703 MHz 1620 MHz 1485 MHz 1710 MHz 1590 MHz Memory Clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 4 GB 4 GB 6 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB 16 GB Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 192 GB/s 192 GB/s 336 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s TGP 35-95W 35-95W 60-115W 80-125W 80 - 125W 80-150W+ 175W Configurations Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Max-Q

Max-P Launch Q2 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2022

Zotac is still relying on 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs for its ZBOX Mini PC whereas the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs are widely available and offer much better performance. It is likely that these products weren't designed with Alder Lake in mind and a future variant can include the new chips.

2 of 9

With that said, all three variants are equipped with 16 GB of DDR4 SODIMM memory (upgradable to 64 GB), and a 512 GB NVMe SSD (Gen 3.0 M.2). I/O includes dual LAN ports (2.5G + 1G), WiFi 6 AX1650, Bluetooth 5.0, five USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a single Thunderbolt 4 port, a Microphone, and headphone jacks, an SD card reader, two DP 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 display outputs.

The enclosure measures 210mm x 203mm x 62.2mm or just 2.85 Liters. It features an active fan cooling solution and has vents on the top to vent hot air out of the chassis. There's space for a 2.5-inch SSD too. The Zotac ZBOX Magnus EN-Series Mini PCs come with a 330W / 19.5V AC adapter and come with Windows 11 Pro (64-bit installed).

ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN173080C (model number: ZBOX-EN173080C-J-W4C) Direct sales price 322,300 yen including tax

https://zotac.co.jp/direct/product/zotac-zbox-en173080c /

ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN173070C (model number: ZBOX-EN173070C-J-W4C) Direct sales price 246,400 yen including tax

https://zotac.co.jp/direct/product/zotac-zbox-en173070c/

ZBOX E series MAGNUS EN153060C (model number:: ZBOX-EN153060C-J-W4C) Direct sales price 222,200 yen including tax

https://zotac.co.jp/direct/product/zotac-zbox-en153060c/

According to GDM, the RTX 3080 variant is priced at 322,300 yen or $2380 US (Including Tax), the RTX 3070 variant is priced at 246,400 yen or $1819 US (Including Tax) and the RTX 3060 variant is priced at 222,200 yen or $1640 US (Including Tax). The US pricing will be lower considering there's no Tax applied so a starting price of $1500 US for the RTX 3060 variant is expected.