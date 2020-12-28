Zelda Breath of the Wild New Memory Storage Glitch Gives Access to a New Game Plus Mode

Being a massive game, it is not surprising that The Legend of Zelda Breath Of The Wild features glitches and exploits that can be used to do things normally not possible. The latest one of these glitches to get discovered actually allows players to do something quite useful, effectively unlocking a New Game Plus option.

The new Memory Storage glitch that has been discovered by LegendofLinkk allows players to transfer obtained equipment to any save file. This means that players can not only retain equipment like the Bow of Light and use it at any time outside of the final battle but also start the game from scratch with any gear they have obtained, including the Master Sword.

GamingReivented provided a video tutorial on how to replicate the new Zelda Breath Of The Wild glitch. You can find it right below. A text version of the tutorial can also be found here.

Despite having been released a few years back, Zelda Breath Of The Wild is still seeing new developments, also thanks to its amazing modding community. Earlier this month, a Super Mario 64 inspired has been revealed, and many others have either been released or are currently in development. Playing the unofficial Zelda Breath Of The Wild expansions is a good way for Zelda fans to make the wait for the game's sequel more bearable.

The Legend of Zelda Breath Of The Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide. The game is also fully playable on PC, thanks to theCemu Wii U emulator.