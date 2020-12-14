Zelda Breath of the Wild Fan-Made Super Mario 64-Inspired Expansion Revealed With New Trailer

A new Zelda Breath of the Wild fan-made expansion has been revealed with a brand new trailer.

This new Super Mario 64-inspired expansion, called The Throwback Expansion, will task players with finding star fragments and Red Coins like in the classic platform game.

An unfamiliar voice speaks to Link and asks him to collect a valuable star fragment before monsters do and abuse its power. After Link has picked up the star fragment, he finds himself on a floating isle. Now it's up to you to investigate this isle! The Throwback Expansion will be available for free to all players starting December 25th.

The Throwback Expansion is only the latest of the many mods and fan-made expansions that have been developed for Zelda Breath of the Wild. The fact that the Wii U emulator Cemu runs the game so well definitely helped in the creation of such an active modding community.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide. A direct sequel is currently in development for Nintendo Switch, and will release on a yet to be confirmed release date. According to rumors, the game will see a return of the beloved dungeons done in the classic style and more.