Zelda: Breath of the Wild Multiplayer Mod Showcased in New Video

A Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod is currently in the works, and it looks like it works relatively well even in its current early stage of development.

This multiplayer mod has been showcased by Alex Mangue on YouTube with a new video that highlights how the mod currently works. The mod is far from being perfect, as the animations of other characters don't look right, but it's still quite impressive, showing how far the Zelda: Breath of the Wild modding community has gone.

Alex Mangue opened up a Patreon page to support the development of this Zelda: Breath of the Wild multiplayer mode. You can find it here.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now out on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Wii. A highly anticipated sequel is releasing this year on Nintendo Switch.