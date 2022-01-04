Zelda: Breath of the Wild Latest Graphic Pack Update Introduces Full Ultrawide Support, Improved Menu Navigation Speed and More

A new update for the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Graphic Pack introduces full ultrawide support, among other new features and fixes that make emulating the game on PC the best way to experience it even more than before.

The new update, which went live a few days ago, brings proper ultrawide support with correct HUD, GUI, and cutscene scaling. Modder Crementif also shared some screenshots that highlight how beautiful the game looks at ultrawide resolutions.

- Full ultrawide support, so no more ugly stretched HUD, GUIs and cutscenes! It supports any ultrawide aspect ratio and scales 50+ GUI screens/elements that had to be manually adjusted. It's fully compatible with mods too!





























































The new Zelda: Breath of the Wild Graphic Pack upgrade also introduces a new tree draw distance option, improved menu navigation speed, and a few more FPS++ improvements such as ragdoll physics fixes and a new feature that automatically lowers framerate to 30 FPS in cutscenes that crash when played at high framerates.

- FPS++ can now automatically lower the FPS to 30 in some cutscenes that are known to crash when running above 30-60FPS. While fixing the issue isn't possible due to memory issues, this is a workaround for those 2-4 cutscenes that'd normally crash. Let us know if you find a cutscene that still crashes. No video for that here, since it'd only spoil those cutscenes. You can change this option in the advanced settings.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide.