Zelda: Breath of the Wild Looks Incredible With Ray Tracing Global Illumination and Infinite Tree LOD Distance in New 8K Video

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best-looking games available on Nintendo Switch, but the game's amazing design direction shines even more on PC with the right mods.

The latest main entry in the series by Nintendo looks incredible in a new 8K modding showcase shared online by Digital Dreams. The video below shows the game running with ray tracing global illumination and infinite tree LOD distance which considerably improves the game's already great sense of scale.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out our review.