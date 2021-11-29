Zelda: Breath of the Wild Looks Incredible With Ray Tracing Global Illumination and Infinite Tree LOD Distance in New 8K Video
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best-looking games available on Nintendo Switch, but the game's amazing design direction shines even more on PC with the right mods.
The latest main entry in the series by Nintendo looks incredible in a new 8K modding showcase shared online by Digital Dreams. The video below shows the game running with ray tracing global illumination and infinite tree LOD distance which considerably improves the game's already great sense of scale.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out our review.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers freedoms I’ve not felt since Metal Gear Solid V, with a world sculpted with the detail of The Witcher 3, and the verticality of Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles X. The combat has a touch of Dark Souls influence, and the survival and possibilities the world around you offers almost feel a tiny bit Minecraft inspired. It’s the best bits of many worlds, while still retaining that incredible charm and polish Nintendo are known for – with no bugs I noticed, too! In an open world game that heavily uses complicated physics for many puzzles. A rare delight.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.