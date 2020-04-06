Wii U Emulator Cemu 1.18.0c Released; Vulkan Performance Improved For Zelda Breath of the Wild and More

A new version of the popular Wii U emulator Cemu has been released to the public, introducing several improvements.

Among the improvements introduced by version 1.18.0c are fixes for Vulkan renderer issues that bring performance improvements for several games, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and others. A report shared on the emulator's official subreddit confirms that a moderately powerful system has no trouble running the game at both 30 and 60 FPS with little to no tweaking.

Resident Evil 3 User Survey Hints at More Remakes Possibly Coming in the Future

Using Cemu 1.18.0c playing BOTW for about 30 minutes and recorded the average CPU/GPU load. Framerate was rock solid for both 30fps and 60fps with triple core recompiler, Clarity, Resolution, and FPS++ frame cap. No other settings/optimizations, no noticeable frame drops. Using Vulkan for both tests, didn't bother testing OpenGL because it's had fast performance for a long time. Specs: i5 9600K, GTX 1080, 16GB DDR4-3000. Average load: 1080p/60fps: 83% CPU load / 45% GPU load 1080p/30fps: 81% CPU load / 24% GPU load

A new video has also been released by BSoD Gaming to showcase the improvements of the new Cemu version. You can check out the video below.

Cemu 1.18.0 is now released. This new version makes cemuhook obsolete, Fixes Vulkan Renderer issues with Nvidia and Intel, Adds a new Quickstart Install helper and adds Native Motion support for controllers with motion/gyroscope output

The Cemu emulator has been making excellent progress since the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While the latest entry in the Zelda series is the game that received the most attention, many of the enhancements introduced in the emulator in the past few months improved emulation for many of the console's exclusive games.

More information on the Wii U emulator Cemu can be found on its official website.

Products mentioned in this post GTX 1080

USD 449.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.