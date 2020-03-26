The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Will Be More Linear; Dungeons May Make a Comeback – Rumor

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will be more linear, and some features and mechanics seen in older entries in the series may make a comeback, according to rumors.

Tyler McVicker, who runs the Valve News Network, recently revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is going to be more linear than its predecessor.

Unlike the first part, the game will be linear at the beginning. Canonically, Link already knows Hyrule, so there is no point in climbing the towers again Instead, the developers have filled the world with a miasmic version of Ganon, and until the infection is cleared from location to location, it will be impossible to move around the entire Hyrule

As players won't have the same amount of freedom, it seems like locations will be deeper than in the original. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may also feature dungeons, which would be a very welcome addition.

In this regard, the locations are worked out much deeper than in the original. At the very least, McVicker hints at the appearance of dungeons, strongly inspired by one game that knows a lot about spreading dungeons around the open world

The leaker also added that the game's world is apparently being inspired not only by Red Dead Redemption 2 but also by another unknown game.

In general, while designing the world of Breath of the Wild 2, developers were inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2 (officially known) and another unknown game

While Tyler McVicker proved to be reliable regarding Valve leaks, this is the first time he talks about Nintendo leaks, so we have to take everything he has revealed with a grain of salt.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is currently in development for Nintendo Switch. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.