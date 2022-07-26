Zelda: Breath of the Wild Split-Screen Mod to Launch This Week

Zelda: Breath of the Wild is about to receive a new multiplayer mode, thanks to a mod that is releasing later this week online.

The new mod, developed by Kirbymimi, introduces a split-screen mode that allows two players to control two different Links. The mod is launching later this week, on July 29th, in beta state, so fixes and improvements are expected in the future.

YouTube user Waikuteru recently shared a video showcasing the Zelda: Breath of the Wild split-screen mod in action. You can check it out below.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild modding community has been extremely active since the game became playable on PC via the Cemu Wii U emulator, releasing all sorts of mods that introduce improved visuals, new locations, new gameplay mechanics, and more. The mods should tide fans of the series over until the release of the sequel, which is scheduled for a Spring 2023 release:

“I have an update to share on the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game. However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize.”

As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements.

In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer."

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Wii U worldwide.