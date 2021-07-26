Ys IX: Monstrum Nox PC Patch 1.0.6 Introduces New Draw Distance Setting and More
A new patch is now live for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, introducing a new draw distance setting and a few other fixes.
The biggest addition included in patch 1.0.6 is the Lunatic draw distance setting, which will further improve visuals, but with a higher performance impact.
Draw Distance / LoD
- added "Lunatic" draw distance setting (higher than Ultra, see notes below)
- made draw distance setting apply to sub-map level of detail selection (see notes below)
- make draw distance setting apply to more object types (see notes below)
- fix calculation of draw distance applied to objects when changing the setting in the menu
- fix distance fadeout of objects being closer towards the center of the screen than at an angle
Due to the additional graphics improvements now associated with the draw distance setting, higher levels will have a somewhat higher performance impact than on the previous version. Also, the "Lunatic" setting is strictly intended for very high-end systems and future proofing.
While we do not expect this patch to introduce any regressions, with the great variety of hardware and software configurations available on PC this is not always guaranteed in all circumstances. As such, you can return to previous versions of the game by selecting the any of the public "version_*" branches on Steam.
The new Ys IX: Monstrum Nox also introduces controls and display fixes. You can find these fixes detailed below.
Input / Controls
- added remapping of confirm and cancel actions
- added mouse wheel support for scrollable lists and journal when mouse menu navigation is off
- added mouse wheel support for message log
- fixed vibration only working for controller with ID 0
- improved save game menu navigation by disabling page-wise scrolling for left stickMonitor / Display
- properly support Borderless mode on non-primary screens
- save used monitor for multi-display setups
- prevent screensaver from activating while the game is running
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
