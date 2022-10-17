Elden Ring New Mod Increases Draw Distance With Minimal Performance Impact

A new Elden Ring mod that has been recently shared online increases draw distances with minimal impact on performance.

The Increased Draw Distance mod increases every Draw Distance Scale End and Shadow Draw Distance Scale End to 1, making it so that far away elements are always visible or prevent them from changing level of detail too soon. This comes with a minimal impact on performance.

Changed every Draw Distance Scale End and Shadow Draw Distance Scale End to 1. Should make every entry in LoadBalancerNewDrawDistScaleParam_win64 always visible or at least stop them from going invisible/semi-visible or changing lods too soon.

Based on my findings while testing Increased Draw Distance for Enemies and NPCs (Former True Invisible Enemies and NPCs Bug Fix) and Performance Boost For Potato PC. (Plus guides and more), it loooks like the value 1 makes things always visible. Enemies and NPCs were invisible on previous versions of the game cause they were using 0, where 0 means don't draw/render.

Some entries like Big Trees and Small Bushes are using 0.5 or 0.8, so that means that after a certain distance their models will change to lower lods or stop rendering/drawing.

In some cases, the Elden Ring Increased Draw Distance does not increase the level of detail of buildings, requiring further tweaking of parameters like PartsDrawParam. Setting these to maximum values, however, does impact performance, as highlighted by mod creator yakuzadeso.

The Elden Ring Increased Draw Distance can now be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review:

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.