You Can Finally Set a Default Mail and Browser App on iPhone and iPad

Apple hosted its big WWDC 2020 event today and during the special opening, it announced its next big updates for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS along with other important software upgrades. While iOS 14 has a lot to offer in terms of both, visual changes and functionality, we can't ignore one of the features that we have been waiting for quite a while. iOS 14 will now allow users to set a default Mail and Browser app.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Will Allow You to Set Default Mail and Browser Apps on Your iPhone and iPad

As mentioned earlier, people have been requesting Apple to add the ability to set a default mail client and web browser. Now, the feature is finally making its way to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The software updates will probably be launched in September or October, depending on the situation.

Set default email and browser apps. With iOS 14, you can set a third‑party app as the default email or browser app systemwide.

Before today's announcement, when users tapped on a link, the Safari browser would open by default even if you have Google Chrome installed on your iPhone or iPad. Moreover, if you ever tried to share a file via mail, the stock Mail app would intervene as the sole source to accomplish the job. However, iOS 14 and iPadOS solves this problem by allowing users to set their own default Mail and Browser apps.

We're not bad-mouthing Safari at all, it's great in its own respect but it is always good to have the ability to switch for those who are used to Google's alternatives. This is indeed a welcome addition and we're sure most of you are pretty glad about it.

