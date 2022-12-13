watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch Released – Download Now

Final version of watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch is now available for download. Here is everything that is new in this update.

watchOS 9.2 Final Update Arrives with New Race Route Feature for Apple Watch Users

watchOS 9.2 is not a massive update. But it adds features in all the right places that make the Apple Watch experience that much better. For example, the Workout app now has a brand new Race Route feature that allows you to compete with yourself on the same route you've already taken. This is perfect for runners and cyclists who want to see a visual improvement of their progress.

Obviously, that is not the only change within the watchOS 9.2 update, and we will leave it to our reader to check out everything that is new using the official feature-list of the new software update:

watches 9.2 Features

watchOS 9.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Outdoor Run workout now automatically detects when you arrive at a running track and provides track specific metrics (United States only)

Race Route lets you compete against your previous performance in Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair Workouts

New custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for more accurate metrics

Noise app displaying when environmental sound levels are reduced now available with AirPods Pro (1st generation) and Airpods Max when using active noise cancellation

Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers and smart home accessories, and unlock doors with home keys in Wallet

Accessibility support to visualize when Siren is in use on Apple Watch Ultra

Improved response time and accuracy of hand gesture controls for AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions

Crash Detection optimizations on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Fix for bug that causes display of incorrect watch time immediately after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus

Fix for bug causing interruptions to mindfulness sessions

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

With the feature-list out of the way, let's focus on the next big thing - downloading watchOS 9.2 final update on your Apple Watch. It's super easy, but not as convenient as iPhone or iPad updates. First of all, you need to place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger. You also have to make sure your Apple Watch has 50% or more battery, if not then the download won’t even begin. Once that is taken care of go to Watch > General > Software Update on your iPhone. Tap on Download and Install when watchOS 9.2 shows up.

watchOS updates tend to take a while to download and install therefore don’t be left surprised at the end of it. It’s best that you perform these updates overnight so that you wake up to a fully updated watch the next morning.

