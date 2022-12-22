DaVinci Resolve Is Now Available For The iPad On Apple’s App Store

During the official M2 iPad Pro announcement, Apple stated that the professional video editing software, DaVinci Resolve, would soon be available for users worldwide as it would launch for iPadOS. Sure enough, the software is now available on App Store, giving tablet users one less thing to worry or complain about.

DaVinci Resolve states that its video editing app has been optimized for Apple’s M1 iPad models or newer

Initially, DaVinci Resolve was only available for users running machines with macOS, Windows or Linux. From a portability standpoint, it would be difficult for users to carry around their heavy laptops to get some video editing work done, but that will be a thing of the past, since the program is now available to iPad users, bringing desktop-class editing tools for an extremely portable form factor.

Since the iPad features a touchscreen, DaVinci Resolve has been altered and adapted to fit the user interface of Apple’s tablet family. This helps make it simpler for countless professionals who were already familiar with the app to get used to the video editing suite for use on a tablet. In addition, DaVinci Resolve has been optimized to work with the Apple Pencil and multi-touch trackpads, including the one built into Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which should make things seamless.

DaVinci Resolve running seamlessly on the iPad

To get started, users can import clips from iCloud, local storage, or even use an external USB-C drive if their data is present on another computer. As for compatibility, DaVinci Resolve recommends that you have iPadOS 16 installed and you have an iPad with an M1 chip or better. Going by these recommendations, the M1 iPad Pro, M1 iPad Air, and the M2 iPad Pro lineup will work best with the program.

“Recommended for use with Apple iPad Pro M1 or newer models. Earlier iPad models may be restricted to HD, and memory limitations may limit some features. DaVinci Resolve projects (drp) and project archives (dra) are fully compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 on desktop. Supported file formats include H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW. Supports the Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil as well as Studio and PRO XDR Displays.”

Though DaVinci Resolve is free on the App Store, to unlock all features, you will have to pay $94.99. If you are a creative professional, let us know in the comments on what you thought was different about the app when using it for the first time.

News Source: DaVinci Resolve