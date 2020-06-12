Fancy a yellow iPhone XR with 64GB of storage? Grab a renewed and unlocked model for just $454 and save plenty over a brand new one.

Grab an iPhone XR in Yellow with 64GB of Storage for Just $454 Renewed and Unlocked

There is no shortage of cheap iPhones these days. Just have a quick look into the Amazon Renewed section and you will be surprised how much money you can save compared to a brand new product. And if you are looking to save big on an iPhone XR, more specifically in Yellow, then you are in luck today as a renewed one can be bought for just $454.

Own an iMac for Just $699 Today, the Perfect Work from Home Computer

The iPhone XR is a great phone to own if you want to buy into Apple's vision of what a smartphone should be. It packs a powerful A12 Bionic chip, wireless charging, a waterproof design, Face ID, great cameras and more. And since the phone runs iOS 13, you get access to the latest features too, such as dark mode, Memoji and more. There is a lot to love here and you can experience it all for a low price of just $454 for the fancy Yellow color option.

Like we mentioned above, the smartphone is renewed, meaning it has been inspected to work and look like a new device. It will ship with at least 80% or more battery health which is nothing short of amazing. Last but not the least, this phone is fully unlocked, meaning you can use it on any carrier with full support for 4G LTE.

Buy Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Yellow - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $454