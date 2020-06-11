Fancy an Apple Watch Series 5 for Just $299? Here’s the Deal [Was $399]

Apple Watch Series 5 is available for a low price of just $299, allowing you to save $100 on Apple’s best-ever wearable.

Spend $299 and Own Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-on Display, Compass, ECG and More

The Apple Watch Series 5 includes something which everyone has been crying out for - an always-on Retina display. It’s one feature that really makes the entire Apple Watch experience that much better, and if you want to get a taste of it too then you may do so by spending just $299. Yes, that’s a $100 discount on the Series 5.

For a low price of just $299, you are getting a wearable that connects with your iPhone and turns into a hub for all your notifications. But apart from that, you get access to apps that sit comfortably on your wrist that allow you to achieve a wide range of tasks.

Want to attend or make phone calls? The Apple Watch can do it. How about text messages? Those are covered, too.

Here's a quick rundown of the features:

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

Fall detection

Though we have linked to the 40mm model of the Apple Watch below, but do go through the entire listing with different case sizes and colors. Pretty much every single model is discounted by $100 which is nothing but a gold mine for potential buyers.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) - Was $399, now just $299

