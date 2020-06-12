AirPods Pro Currently $15 Off, Order Now and Have it Shipped Tomorrow

You can save $15 on a brand new pair of AirPods Pro. But here's the cool part - if you order right now, you can have it shipped to you tomorrow.

Apple's Best Ever AirPods with Noise Cancellation Currently $15 Off, Have them at Your Doorstep Tomorrow if Your Order Now

There are a lot of AirPods to choose from, but the best one carries the 'Pro' moniker - AirPods Pro. Buying a brand new pair will cost you $249, and today you can save $15 if you head over to Amazon. But that's not the great part about this deal - the great thing is that if you order within 12 hours of this deal going live, you can have it shipped to your home or office tomorrow. Do we have your interest now?

The biggest selling point of the AirPods Pro is noise cancelling. When enabled, all the ambient noise will disappear, allowing you to focus on your music completely. These AirPods also ship with Apple's H1 chip, allowing them to pair with devices faster and stay up and running for longer. You can expect AirPods Pro to last up to 5 hours on a single charge. You can go up to 24 hours when you combine the Charging Case battery too. Speaking of which, the Charging Case features built-in wireless charging, allowing you to charge up without connecting wires.

Pick up the deal from the link below and remember to make your move fast if you want them shipped tomorrow.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $249, now just $134