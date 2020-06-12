Grab a Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Fast Wireless Charging Pad Bundle for Only $149.99 Today

If you want a pair of true-wireless earphones, as well as a wireless charging pad for your Qi-certified smartphone, the Galaxy Buds+ and Fast Wireless Charging Pad bundle, was tailor-made for you. Both items are being sold as part of a combo on Amazon for only $149.99, serving multiple purposes in a single purchase. Coming straight to the Galaxy Buds+, you can get up to 22 hours of battery life, along with 11 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. How great is that?

Also, if you charge the Galaxy Buds+ for only three minutes, you’ll get an additional hour of audio playback time, then you can decide how you want to spend those 60 minutes. The Galaxy Buds+ can also be topped up using wireless charging when you put the earbuds in the charging case, and that’s exactly how the charging pad will serve you. No matter what device it may be, if it’s Qi-certified, you can bet it will start to charge.

In fact, even if you’re an iPhone user, you will have no issues using the Wireless Charging Pad. There are a total of four finishes available so if you’re the kind of user that likes to personalize his or her belongings, you can do so with this purchase too. The only problem is that there’s no telling how many units are remaining as Amazon only updates the listing when there are limited units available.

To make the most of your opportunity, we’ll recommend picking up this bundle as early as possible to prevent any unnecessary roadblocks in your purchase. You never know when this might go out of stock, so it’s best to remain prepared right?