Apple AirPods 2 Have Dropped to Just $129 Today, You Save $30

The second-generation AirPods from Apple have dropped to a low price of just $129 today, allowing you to save $30 on a brand new pair instantly.

Saving any amount of money on AirPods is a good deal, but if you can save $30, it’s an even better one. And right now, you can own the second-generation AirPods from Apple for a low price of just $129 for a limited time. Usually these retail for $159 on any other day so you are saving quite a lot here without doing anything at all.

The model on sale feature the regular Charging Case that offers up to 24 hours of battery life in total. Once paired, the AirPods will be available to all your iCloud devices immediately. Since there’s an H1 chip inside the AirPods therefore switching between those devices does not take that long either. And that very same H1 chip allows the AirPods to work for up to 5 hours on a single charge.

The Charging Case itself charges using a Lightning cable which is obviously shipped inside the retail packaging. If you already own an iPhone or iPad then chances are high that you likely own a million of these cables already.

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

There are no special discount codes or coupons here at all. It’s a straightforward discount. Just add to your cart and checkout as you normally would.

