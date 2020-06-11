Apple AirPods 2 Have Dropped to Just $129 Today, You Save $30
The second-generation AirPods from Apple have dropped to a low price of just $129 today, allowing you to save $30 on a brand new pair instantly.
Save $30 on a Brand New Pair of H1-Powered AirPods with Charging Case
Saving any amount of money on AirPods is a good deal, but if you can save $30, it’s an even better one. And right now, you can own the second-generation AirPods from Apple for a low price of just $129 for a limited time. Usually these retail for $159 on any other day so you are saving quite a lot here without doing anything at all.
The model on sale feature the regular Charging Case that offers up to 24 hours of battery life in total. Once paired, the AirPods will be available to all your iCloud devices immediately. Since there’s an H1 chip inside the AirPods therefore switching between those devices does not take that long either. And that very same H1 chip allows the AirPods to work for up to 5 hours on a single charge.
The Charging Case itself charges using a Lightning cable which is obviously shipped inside the retail packaging. If you already own an iPhone or iPad then chances are high that you likely own a million of these cables already.
Automatically on, automatically connected
Easy setup for all your Apple devices
Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
Double-tap to play or skip forward
New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
Charges quickly in the case
Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
Rich, high-quality audio and voice
Seamless switching between devices
Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case
There are no special discount codes or coupons here at all. It’s a straightforward discount. Just add to your cart and checkout as you normally would.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case - Was $159, now just $129
