Take Home this Fully Unlocked 32GB iPhone 6s Plus for Just $204

Looking for a phone that does everything that a phone should in 2020? Then the iPhone 6s Plus is a great choice. And right now you can own one for a low price of just $204, thanks to Amazon Renewed.

The iPhone 6s Plus' biggest winning feature is the fact that this phone runs Apple's latest software update out of the box. This means you are getting all the latest features in a package that does not cost much. Furthermore, there's a large 5.5-inch Retina display to play around with here that also packs 3D Touch, a feature which Apple has actually gotten rid of in its latest smartphone lineup. You also get the Taptic Engine for haptic feedback that is unlike any other in the smartphone space. You also get a great set of cameras that still take stunning photos and record 4K videos. There is a lot to love here and the list keeps on going.

Renewed smartphones are thoroughly inspected by Amazon and are ensured by experts that they perform and look like new devices. You will get a Lightning cable and charger inside the box so you don't have to supply your own. And since this phone is fully unlocked therefore you can use it on any carrier with full support for 4G LTE.

Buy Apple iPhone 6S Plus, 32GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $204

