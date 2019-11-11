Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex is the Perfect Apple Watch Replacement Now Available at a Discount

The Apple Watch is no doubt the best smartwatch in the industry. However, it's priced accordingly as well and what if we tell you that there's a new smartwatch from Xiaomi that's the perfect replacement and available at a massive discount? That's right, today we have the Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex available at an insanely low price. If it piques your interest, let's dive in to see some more details on it.

Best Smartwatch on Discount - Get the Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex at Just $259.99

Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex is an amazing smartwatch on a discount that not only resembles the Apple Watch's design but also competes in terms of functionality. In terms of design, the Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex features a rectangular AMOLED touch screen which is crisp and bright. In addition to this, the digital crown on the side assists users to navigate and control the watch. It is available in the 44mm size, same as that of the newer Apple Watch models.

Get the Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex at Just $259.99

It features a powerful processor, running MIUI for watch operating system. In addition to this, the 3100 Cortex features a great battery life that can extend up to 36-hours. Furthermore, it has the ability to measure and monitor health-related data. One of the best additions involves eSIM Virtual Card. This feature does go a long way if you're not planning to take your smartphone with you all the time.

Get the Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex at Just $259.99

There are 10 sports modes and allows users to turn on GPS and heart rate monitoring continuously. The CPU is smart enough to switch to low power mode and kill power-hungry activities when on standby. This extends the 3100 Cortex's battery life. Overall, the smartwatch is pretty great and, in my opinion, it might be one of the best smartwatches on the market right now.

If you're interested in getting it for yourself, the Xiaomi Wear 3100 is available at a 35 percent off for a limited time only. This makes the price come down to just $259.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex is an amazing smartwatch that has a lot going for it. It's powerful, durable and supports features that not many smartwatches offer in the industry. So be sure to order it before it goes out of the sale. Also, check out our deals on 11.11 sale, including a massive discount on a wide range of OnePlus devices.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortext smartwatch on discount? Let us know in the comments.