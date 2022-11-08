Garmin Introduces the Instinct Crossover Series of Smartwatches

In a world of Apple Watch, Pixel Watch, and Galaxy Watches, Garmin is a name that has managed to stand out for being different. Unlike the aforementioned smartwatches, Garmin watches are focused on being rugged with incredible battery life and materials that can withstand, well, pretty much everything. The new Garmin Instinct Crossover series does borrow the name for the world of automobiles, but it's a lot more than just that.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover Series of Smartwatches is the Mother of All Smartwatches

Ruggedness is something that Garmin has always prided itself on, and the Garmin Instinct Crossover family is no different. The new smartwatches stay true to their roots and offer shock resistance, come with military standards, and have a water resistance of 100 meters or 10ATM. Needless to say, for a smartwatch, this ruggedness is more than enough, and while it might not impress hardcore watch enthusiasts, for a literal computer on your wrist, it is still impressive.

In addition to that, the latest Garmin Instinct Crossover family of devices also comes with something that Garmin is calling RevoDrive Technology. It basically auto-calibrates the smartwatches to show the precise time in case of significant impact during an adventure.

Considering how we look at hybrid smartwatches, all Garmin Instinct Crossover watches will have analog hands that will be overlaid on the digital display. The hands, however, do move away when you are looking at detailed smartwatch data.

The solar-powered variant is called the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar Edition. Garmin has also mentioned that the advantage of getting this variant is "infinite battery life” in battery-saver mode. Simply put, it will never run out of battery for standard analog features such as time, date, and smartwatch.

Even when you are using advanced connected features, the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar Edition offers up to 70 days of battery in smartwatch mode. Meanwhile, the base model offers nearly a month of battery life in smartwatch mode and 110 hours in GPS mode.

The series also comes with a Garmin instinct Crossover Tactical Edition with tactical-oriented features such as night vision support, stealth mode, dual-format GPS, a kill switch, and more.

Aside from sporting an impressive battery life, the Garmin Instinct Crossover series also comes with a full suite of health and fitness features, including sleep score, advanced sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, heart rate, VO2 Max, Pulse oximetry, and more. You will also get access to Garmin Pay on all the models, allowing you to pay for things at select stores using NFC.

The standard edition retails for $499, for solar, you are paying $549, and for tactical, you will have to pay $599. You can get all the information you want by going here.