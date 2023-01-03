Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is Now Official

Fossil is undoubtedly making a name for itself in the world of smartwatches, and today, the company has announced Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition. I like Fossil smartwatches because they don't entirely lose the essence of a traditional watch, as the hands are not part of the smartwatch and are set through the crown. And no, this watch is not going to be running Wear OS. However, you can buy a separate variant of the same watch with that OS inside.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is coming in three colors and will be available on January 5th

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition has mechanical hands and an e-ink greyscale display with a backlight. You also get a dial with hour and minute markers around the screen.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is made out of stainless steel with 44mm in diameter and just 11.4mm thick. The lug width on this watch is 20mm, so it will definitely support most of the watch bracelets or bands you want to attach.

The watch is undoubtedly big, but this would result in two weeks of battery life, and with just 60 minutes of charging, you will get 80% battery life. However, the one thing that disappoints me about this watch is that you are only getting 30 meters of water resistance, which is not enough for many users.

For those wondering, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition can be used as a smartwatch as it can receive notifications for texts, calls, and other apps. You will also be able to have full media controls and do all the other tasks that you do on a smartwatch.

Fossil has added features such as a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen, VO2 Max, and workout detection. You also get a "Wellness Gauge" watch face.

For those interested in purchasing, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is available in Black dial and case, blue dial and silver case, and pink dial and silver case. The watch is going to cost $229 and will be available starting.