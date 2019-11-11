Okay, call me biased or whatever but if there are Apple fans, why can't there be OnePlus fans... just to bring some balance to the universe? Singles' Day deals are on, which means now is the best time to get your hands on the wonders that are OnePlus 7 creations.

Whether you want OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro from earlier this year or the just released OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, we have massive discounts on all variants (some on limited pieces, so no promises they'll last). Of course, there will be deals coming in during Black Friday but we know they bring an additional $5 to $10 off and are super limited, which makes 11.11 the best time especially for products coming from China.

Here are all the 11.11 deals live on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OP7T Pro

1- OnePlus 7 8 + 256GB (save $313):

Go to this link and use coupon code GBOP7GR1111 to bring the price down to $388.99

to bring the price down to Originally £549 or $702 (no US release)

2- OnePlus 7 12 + 256GB

Go to this link and use coupon GBOP712256G to bring the price down to 469.99

to bring the price down to 20 pieces only, will bump up to $489.99

3- OnePlus 7 Pro 8 + 256GB Blue (save $64):

Go to this link and use coupon GBOP7PG1111 to bring the price down to $584.59

to bring the price down to Originally $649

4- OnePlus 7 Pro 8 + 256GB Gray:

Go to this link and use coupon GBOP7PG1111 to bring the price down to $584.59

to bring the price down to Originally $649

5- OnePlus 7 Pro 12 + 256GB (save $334):

Go to this link and use coupon code GBOP7P12256B to bring the price down to $687.99

to bring the price down to Originally £799 or $1,022 (no US release)

6- Oneplus 7T 8 + 256GB (Blue Gray):

Go to this link and use coupon code GBOPAUTHENTI to bring the price down to $475.59

to bring the price down to Valid for 50 units

This is one of the best discounts since original price of 128GB variant is $599; 256GB hasn't been released in the US

7- OnePlus 7T Pro 8 + 256GB (save $238):

Go to this link and use coupon code GBBGOP7TP to bring the price down to $655.59

to bring the price down to Originally £699 or $894 (no US release yet)











For all these above codes, here is how to use them:

You will have to go to the attached links and click on Add to Cart.

Hover over the cart sign and click on View My Cart.

Once the cart opens, click on the Checkout button on the lower right corner.

button on the lower right corner. You'll be asked to sign in to use the code; sign in.

Scroll down to get to Apply Coupon box.

box. Enter the coupon code and click on Apply button to see how much discount you are getting.

button to see how much discount you are getting. Click on Place Order to be taken to the payment screen.

Note: I have removed the 6 + 128GB variants since those have been sold out.