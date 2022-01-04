Razer and Fossil Announce the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch for Gamers

I love Razer and I love a good watch. Sure, my interest is more inclined towards a traditional mechanical watch but I do not mind a good time instrument. Razer previously announced a collaboration with Italian luxury watchmaker Panerai and while we still have not heard much about that project, Razer has announced another collaboration with Fossil, a much more attainable watch brand this time around.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is an Excellent Looking Affordable Wearing with Bragging Rights

Razer and Fossil have joined forces to announce a limited edition wearable that is loaded with exclusive Razer branding, as well as industry-leading performance for gamers so they can take benefit from everything the watch has to offer.

The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 watch is the first smartwatch that comes with the Snapdragon 4100+, allowing users to have a much better experience, faster load times, and much better power management. The watch is also running the latest Wear OS version by Google.

You are also getting access to a lot of wellness-centered features, allowing you to have a much more enjoyable experience overall.

“We are excited to partner with Fossil to design a limited-edition smartwatch and to share the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 with our community of gamers around the world,” adds Addie Tan, Associate Director, Business Development at Razer. “We are always on the lookout for opportunities to compliment gamers’ lifestyles and to bring them products that not only look good but bring value to their lives as well. This is why we kept the gamers’ wellbeing at the heart of the Razer X Fossil Gen 6. Leveraging Fossil’s innovative technology and Razer’s iconic design aesthetic, this smartwatch will be the perfect accessory to keep you ahead of the game.”









With the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, you are getting a 44mm black case, three exclusive watch faces, and classic Razer user interface elements. Furthermore, you are getting two custom-designed and interchangeable silicone straps that will be in Razer's iconic black and green colorway.

Here is a small rundown on everything the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is bringing.

Stainless steel case, top ring, and pushers

44mm case size

Stunning 1.28’’ touchscreen digital display (326 ppi)

Swimproof (up to 3 ATM)

Customizable dials and button functionality

Interchangeable straps and bracelets

​​Increased performance and lower power consumption with Snapdragon Wear™ 4100+

Access to download new Wear OS apps and experiences on Google Play from favorite brands, including new features like offline playback for premium YouTube Music and Spotify Premium users

Connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC SE

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Off-body IR, Ambient Light

Wear OS by Google

8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM

4 pin USB fast charging with a magnetic puck.

For those wondering, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is going to launch for $329 later this month and will be available at www.fossil.com, www.razer.com, and selected retail stores. Remember, the smartwatch is only going to be available in 1,337 units worldwide.