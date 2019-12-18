Xiaomi RedmiBook Laptop with Core i5 and Core i7 Available at a Massive Discount

If you're looking for the perfect laptop on the discount that's not only powerful but looks stunning then you have come to the right place. That's right, today we have two variants of the Xiaomi RedmiBook laptop available on discount for a limited time. If you're up for it. Let's dive in to see some more details on the deal.

Get the Best Discount on Xiaomi RedmiBook Laptop in Core i5 and Core i7

Before we head over to more details on the Xiaomi RedmiBook laptop, take note that the discount is only available for a limited time. This means that the discount will revert back to its original model. So be sure to act fast and order your share ahead of the expiration.

Starting off with the design, the Xiaomi RedmiBook laptop features an all-metal build. It features minimal bezels around the edges so you get the best viewing experience. The 14-inch display is neither too big or small and delivers accurate colors. In addition, there are two color options available with different processors and specifications.

The Xiaomi RedmiBook laptop in Gray comes with a Core-i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512Gb of SSD storage. It is available at a 25 percent off, priced at $929.99. Head over to this link to get it.

The Xiaomi RedmiBook laptop in Silver comes with a Core-i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It is available at a 27 percent off, priced at $998.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for the deal, for now, folks. Be sure to avail the discount before it reverts back to the original pricing structure.

