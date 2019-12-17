Get these Wireless Earbuds on Discount Right Now – Includes Redmi AirDots, Haylou GT1, QCY T2C, More

If you're looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds at a discount, you have come to the right place. Today we have options from Xiaomi, Alfawise, QCY and more. So be sure to check the discount out for yourself and order your share.

Wireless Earbuds on Discount for a Limited Time - QCY T2C, Haylou GT1, Redmi AirDots, More

Before we head over to more details on the products, take note that the discount is only available for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert back to its original model soon. So be wise, act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the details.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots

The AirDots are one of the best options on our list of discount on wireless earbuds. They boast stunning sound quality as well as an amazing battery life. If you're up for it, the Redmi AirDots are available at a 36 percent off, priced at $19.88. Head over to this link to get it.

Bilikay F9

Main Features:

● Wireless Bluetooth V5.0, clear and smooth music, stable signal

● The transmission frequency is 2.4GHz, the sound is smooth, the treble is clear, and the bass is strong

● With a transmission distance of 10 meters, you can enjoy music and calls anytime, anywhere without wire binding

● Compact and lightweight can transmit high-quality sound, the line will not tangles

Bilikay F9 comes with a unique case that displays the battery life of the wireless earbuds. The design is compact so you're good and the overall deal is pretty good. It is available at a 9 percent off, priced at $17.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Alfawise HBQ

Main Features

● Bluetooth 5.0 technology

Ensuring a transmission distance of up to 10 meters. Lower power consumption

● HiFi sound quality

Bringing unparalleled audio enjoyment

● Touch control

No physical keys, more holistic looking

● LED power remaining display

The charge box will show how much electricity ( per cent ) is left, remind you to charge in time

Alfawise HBQ features the best design with colored accents and a decent battery life that can get you through long sessions. It is available at a 31 percent off, priced at $15.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Haylou GT1

Main Features:

• Frequency response range 20 - 20000Hz

• Impedance 32

• Sensitivity 110dB

• Bluetooth version 5.0

• Multiple touch, DSP noise reduction, IPX5 waterproof

Probably my favorite one on our list of wireless earbuds on discount, the Haylou GT1 provides a stealthy look. It is available at a 16 percent off, priced at $22.99. Head over to this link to get it.

QCY T2C

Main Features

●Bluetooth V5.0 technology, the transmission speed is twice higher. The anti-interference performance is enhanced and the connection is more stable, avoid sound delays

●CVC 6.0 noise reduction technology high sensitivity silicone mic, improve the recognition of the speech, make sure you can talk without any effort even in noisy environments

●Ergonomically designed, the earbuds exactly fit the contours of the ears

● Exclusive take-out-to use design, there is always one step less, safe time and free hands

If you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds on a discount that just gets the job done, then you won't go wrong with the QCY T2C. It is available at a 37 percent off, priced at $19.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of discount on wireless earbuds. If you're looking to get one, be sure to do so before the price returns to its original model. In addition, also check out our massive discount on WT2 Language Translator.

Which wireless earbuds on discount are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.