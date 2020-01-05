Xiaomi Mi 10 Display Protector Leak Shows the Flagship May Compete With Galaxy S20 Lineup on a Design Level

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, possibly during the Mobile World Congress, which will take place in February. A few days back, the alleged specifications sheet of the flagships were leaked and now the supposed display protector of the Mi 10 has emerged, implying it might not have the same screen design as its predecessor.

New Xiaomi Mi 10 Display Leak Shows the Company Is Ready to Take on the Big Guns With Not Just Affordable Flagship Offerings, but Improved Design Language

Looking at the alleged screen protector of the Mi 10, it appears that the phone will have razor slim bezels, with a noticeable bezel on the bottom, but thinner than what’s seen on previous models. Moreover, it also seems like the handset will have a waterfall display, as the protector has pronounced curves on the right and the left. This is in line with a previous report that alleged that the screen will curve 90 degrees at the edges. This also implies that we might not see a power key and volume rockers on the device, but pressure-sensitive buttons instead.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Hardware Specs Leak Highlights 90Hz Display, New Camera Sensor, LPDDR5 Memory and Other Upgrades

The leaked display protector also seems to indicate that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be an all-screen phone, as we cannot see any camera cutouts. Thus, there is a chance that will feature a pop-up selfie camera, which is a new trend in the industry. Another possibility is an under-display camera, which seems a little farfetched as we don’t think the Chinese giant has perfected the technology yet.

That being said, if you recall, Xiaomi’s President Bin Lin has already shown a Mi 9 prototype with an under-display camera and no pop-ups or notch. So, Xiaomi might actually surprise everyone by embedding a camera within the display of the Mi 9 successor. The Mi 10 is also rumored to come with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and most likely an in-screen fingerprint reader. It will be fueled by the Snapdragon 865 and will likely be available in 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 memory configurations. At the back, we are expecting four cameras, including a 108MP camera and inside, we’ll probably see a generous-sized 4500mAh battery.

Do you think the Xiaomi Mi 10 will have an under-display camera and do you think this design can compete with what Samsung has planned for its Galaxy S20 family? Share your thoughts by commenting below.

