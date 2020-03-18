Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Switch Listed for a May 29 Release by Amazon Mexico

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition has been listed for a release on May 29 by Amazon Mexico.

Several retailers have already listed the upcoming Switch port with the same release date, and earlier this week, the official listing for the game appeared on the official Nintendo eShop, implying that a release date announcement might be looming.

To date, three retailers have listed Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition for a release on May 29th, adding to the credibility of this particular listing. Last month, the title was rated in South Korea, and several days later, it received an ESRB rating on the game’s official Nintendo website.

From the looks of it, Nintendo might be gearing up to officially announce the release date of the Definitive Edition during an upcoming new Direct, which is rumored to air next week.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will include various visual enhancements that will make the game look much better than it did on the Nintendo Wii and 3DS.

As always, we will keep you updated in case we learn more about Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. Nintendo announced the Switch port during its September 2019 Direct broadcast.

Set on the bodies of two huge titans, Xenoblade Chronicles asks players to wield the Monado blade to save the world from destruction. With ordinary weapons having no effect on the machine race known as the Mechon, the power of the Monado blade is the only hope. The hero, Shulk, uses it to fight the Mechon and see glimpses of the future. Players control Shulk as they engage monsters in battle and go on quests. Players can also upgrade their equipment and abilities in a variety of ways. Weapons, headgear, body armor, gloves and boots can all be modified, with each change affecting both the ability and the look of the character. The same piece of gear even takes on a different appearance depending on which character is wearing that piece. Players can also enhance the abilities of their existing equipment by using Gems, special augmentations created by collecting resources in game. Gems may improve Arts ability, increase agility or add strength.