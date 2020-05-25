Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Expert Mode Can Make Game More Challenging

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will feature an Expert Mode that can make the whole game more challenging.

This new mode, which has been revealed by the series' Official Japanese Twitter profile, will allow players to distribute the earned EXP however they wish, so they can decide to make a character overpowered or keep the entire's party level low to make battles more challenging. Additionally, it will also be possible to level down characters, with experience points getting refunded.

Last week, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition director Tetsuya Takahashi talked about the game's visuals enhancements.

Then we remade things like the main and important characters’ faces and hands, the new equipment in the Definitive Edition, the Monado, the facial animations during cutscenes and scripted events, and so on. Even though we divided things up like this, before long, each member of the team began showing their passion and abilities, so we wound up incidentally touching things up like NPCs and enemies that we didn’t intend on changing initially.

With so many additions, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is setting out to be one of the best remasters ever released. The many quality of life improvements, in particular, make the experience much better than in the original Wii release, as highlighted by Dave in his preview.

The reality is that XC: DE is not only the best looking edition of the original game, but the best to play through, and the most engaging. All of the small changes add up to a whole that overhauls what could, at times, be a plodding game to play, with messy menus, and too much to keep track of for anyone that decides to go out and actually clear through side quests. While it certainly doesn't look like a modern game made in 2020 from every angle, it's undeniably beautiful in its best moments, and still makes for an incredible story to experience all these years later.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches next week, on May 29th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.